Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition beta testing to begin next month

At Microsoft’s XO19 event last year, we were greeted with the surprise unveiling of Age of Empires IV, with a new trailer dropping alongside the launch of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. There is still one more ‘Definitive Edition’ to get out of the way before we can move on to the long anticipated sequel though. Fortunately, we have news on that front, with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition set to enter beta soon.

Age of Empires III wasn’t quite as popular as Age of Empires II but with a few updates and balance adjustments, the Definitive Edition could end up with a fonder reception. The Insider Programme for the game is now live, with beta invites set to begin going out in February.

To sign up, you will need to meet the minimum system requirements, which include:

Windows 10 64-bit

8GB RAM

2GB Video Memory

DX11/D3D11

Intel HD Graphics 4400 or newer (if using integrated graphics)

The beta tests will happen in phases, similar to the Halo games on PC. So the first tests will be smaller in scale and will have limited access to game modes, with the beta opening up to more people in the months to come. If you plan on giving it a go, then you can sign up for the Age Insider program HERE.

KitGuru Says: Those who sign up to the Insider Program will likely also get their hat thrown into the ring for Age of Empires IV testing when the time comes. Have many of you been playing the AoE re-releases? Or are you skipping over them and waiting for Age of Empires IV?

