The ASUS ROG Bezel-Free kit aims to make monitor edges vanish

When using multiple monitors, it can be easy to be bothered by the bezels sitting between each display. Two years ago, ASUS unveiled an interesting tool to solve that problem, although it has sat on the shelf since then. That changed this week, with the Asus ROG bezel-free kit re-appearing and officially launching.

The idea here is that while using a three-monitor setup with two monitors sitting at 130-degree angles, you can use these lenses to cover up the bezels and refract the light to bend in a way that gives the appearance of one display, with no bezel in-between.

Of course, you will want to be using three of the same monitor with a maximum of 27-inches per display. These will also need to be flat monitors, so curved gaming displays won’t work here. You don’t specifically need ASUS branded monitors, although most of the testing and development here will have been performed on ROG displays.

Now there are some downsides, as the image will appear slightly stretched over the portion hiding the bezel. With that in mind, this is primarily for triple-monitor gaming use and not productivity or general web browsing. The picture underneath the bezel-free lens will also be slightly dimmer, so there is a lot to consider before picking these up for your PC gaming setup.

Currently, the ASUS ROG Bezel-free kit is coming to the US for around $110. We don’t have confirmation on a UK/European launch just yet but will update when those details come through.

KitGuru Says: This is certainly an interesting idea and it does seem to work well based on ASUS’s installation video, although there are still downsides to consider. Would something like this interest any of you? Are you thinking about picking one of these kits up?

Become a Patron!