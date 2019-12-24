All Rainbow Six Siege players can unlock a free operator for a limited time

Just in time for the holidays, Ubisoft has announced a free gift for all Rainbow Six Siege players. Those that log in from now until the 5th of January will find a free pack available in-game, which will unlock a random operator for free.

Rainbow Six Siege operators can be obtained via saving up in-game currency, or by purchasing the yearly pass, so this will primarily benefit new players who didn’t purchase the old operators, or those that like to save up and get new operators via in-game currency. No base game operators are included in the free pack, so you’ll be getting an operator from the Year 1, 2, 3, or 4 updates.

If you already own all of the operators, then the pack will include a Monty headgear and uniform skin. The system is set up to determine which operators you own when you log in and then your pack is determined from there, which means you can’t hold on to the pack and get a Year 5 operator when the new content season rolls around.

A lot of players are reporting which operators they managed to score from the free pack over on the announcement Reddit thread, so if you are intrigued, then it is worth checking out the comments over there. The Rainbow Six mods are also actively answering questions, so if you need a little help, you’ll find it over there.

KitGuru Says: I’m away from my gaming rig at the moment, so I won’t be able to redeem my free operator for a few days. Fortunately, this runs until early January, so there is plenty of time for those who are travelling over Christmas. Have any of you redeemed your free operator on Rainbow Six Siege? Who did you end up getting?

