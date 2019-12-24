The Witcher Season Two will be more focused

After years of following the show’s development, The Witcher season one officially hit Netflix last Friday. The first eight episodes put a lot of building blocks in place and according to the series’ show runner, a lot of that set up will start to pay off in season two.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Lauren Hissrich, talked a bit about season two, which got the official greenlight from Netflix a few weeks ago: “what’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story”.

That stronger drive comes from all of the relationships that were set up in season one. We can also expect more characters to begin to cross paths, as “characters start meeting and interacting more”. Hissrich adds that “all of those building blocks that we set up for the world finally start to come together into something a little more concrete”.

The Witcher’s first season is non-linear, with older short stories building up Geralt, Yennefer and other characters interspersed between glimpses at Ciri’s journey, which takes place years after short stories like The Last Wish. It all gets tied together in the end though and from the sounds of it, season two will primarily focus on the main storyline going forward without jumping back in time.

KitGuru Says: I thoroughly enjoyed The Witcher’s first season, Henry Cavill also does a great job as Geralt. What did you guys think of the show’s first season? Are you looking forward to the next one?

