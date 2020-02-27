Baldur’s Gate 3 screenshots arrive ahead of tomorrow’s gameplay reveal

Our first look at Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay is supposed to come tomorrow, although leaks have spoiled some of the surprise. Today, several screenshots were posted online showing off combat, conversations, characters and different parts of the world.

What is immediately apparent is that Baldur’s Gate 3 is polished to a high degree graphically. The design, cinematic conversations and environments all look incredible:

We haven’t posted all of the screenshots available, there is an Imgur album available for that, but the ones in the gallery above are a few of my favourites.

It looks like Larian Studios will be including turn-based combat here and a traditional isometric camera for gameplay, but more cinematic elements are also being included to keep up with modern gaming trends. We’ll find out more tomorrow when the Baldur’s Gate 3 live reveal takes place.

KitGuru Says: The screenshots look great but of course, there is still plenty more to learn about this game. We’ll keep an eye out tomorrow for the gameplay reveal and report back on the new details.

