be quiet! is giving away a gaming PC and silent hardware packages in Christmas raffle

As most of our regular readers will know, we love running our own giveaways here at KitGuru but occasionally, there is a competition happening elsewhere on the web that we think you should all know about. This week, we are shining a spotlight on the be quiet! Christmas raffle, with three huge prize packages to be won, including a brand new gaming PC.

The prize list here is very impressive. The first place winner will receive a gaming PC with the following spec:

1x Dark Base 700 White

1x Straight Power 11 550W

3x Shadow Wings 2 140mm PWM White

1x Dark Rock Pro 4

1x AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

1x GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

1x 16 GB RAM / 2 TB SSD

Then, second and third place winners will get the ‘Silence Package 1’, which includes a Silent Base 801 Window Orange case, a Straight Power 11 550W PSU, three Silent Wings 3 140mm fans and a Dark Rock Pro 4 CPU cooler. Fourth and fifth place winners will get the ‘Silence Package 2’, which includes a Pure Base 500 White case, Pure Power 11 500W PSU, three Shadow Wings 2 140mm white fans and a Shadow Rock Slim CPU cooler.

To enter this competition, all you need to do is head over to the be quiet! competition page HERE. From there, you will need to fill out the short entry form, agree to the terms and conditions and then wait to hear back.

The competition ends on the 27th of December and winners are due to be announced on the 7th of January 2020/

KitGuru Says: Good luck to all of you that decide to enter this one! Remember, we aren’t running this competition ourselves, so if you have any questions, be sure to get in touch with be quiet! on Facebook or Twitter.

