Thermaltake announce the S300 Tempered Glass mid tower chassis

Thermaltake has introduced a new member to its S series PC chassis range. The new S300 Tempered Glass mid-tower is available in a traditional black or an elegant white version and features a minimalist but luxurious design as found in the previous cases from the Thermaltake S series.

The S300 TG’s sleek exterior is constructed from steel panels with a 4mm thick tempered glass side window. Front I/O ports are located towards the front of the top panel for easy access and comprise of a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports and a HD Audio jack. Thermaltake has included a single 120mm fan in the rear with magnetic removable dust filters located on the top, right-hand side and bottom of the case.

Inside the S300 is placement for dual vertical GPU mounting via an optional PCI-e riser cable and the included GPU riser bracket helps to support the graphics cards from sagging and putting extra straight on the motherboard socket. The S300 TG features plenty of space for expansion, it supports motherboards up to ATX form factor, CPU coolers up to 170mm tall, GPU’s with a maximum length of 360mm and a power supply up to 200mm long. In terms of storage, there is space for two 2.5”/3.5” drives via the HDD rack with space for two more 2.5” drives mounted on HDD brackets.

The S300 TG enables users to install custom liquid cooling solutions, with space available for radiators up to 360mm supported. The S300 TG is optimised for draining cooling loops quickly with access to the drain valve without having to lift or tilt the PC. Plenty of space is available for fans too, with a pre-installed 120mm fan fitted to the rear of the case and locations for up to two 200mm front fans and up to a single 200mm fan available in the top panel.

Thermaltake’s S300 Tempered Glass chassis is available to pre-order now, the black version can be picked up for £87.98 while the Snow Edition white version is available to pre-order for £79.99.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The S series from Thermaltake is boosted with this new elegant looking S300 TG version which should be good for custom loop cooling solutions with its excellent radiator and fan support. What do you guys think?

Become a Patron!