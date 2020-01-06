CES 2020: ASUS announces world’s first 360Hz G-Sync gaming monitor

CES is kicking off with a bang thanks to ASUS, with announcements for two incredibly impressive gaming monitors. The first is the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor, meanwhile the second is a 4K/144Hz panel with a whopping 1400 nits peak brightness for HDR content.

The ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC esports monitor comes with a 24.5-inch, 1080p panel from AU Optronics. As with the current crop of 240Hz monitors, this 360Hz display is being primarily aimed at esports gamers, giving a 50 percent boost in refresh rate for even smoother gameplay. According to Nvidia’s own research, higher refresh rates do end up having an impact on in-game performance, as the latency reduction allows for improved accuracy for quick shots.

The second monitor being announced today is the ROG Swift PG32UQX. This is a 32-inch, 4K/144Hz gaming monitor that delivers the best PC HDR experience to date with 1152 Mini LED backlit zones and a peak brightness of 1400 nits, exceeding even the DisplayHDR 1000 standard.

We don’t have pricing or release information yet, but we’ll see if we can gleam any more details during our time at CES this week.

KitGuru Says: Stay tuned for more CES 2020 coverage as there is still plenty more to come. We’re off to a good start so far too, with both of these new gaming monitors looking incredible.

