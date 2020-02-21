MetallicGear launches the Neo Qube, a dual-chamber case

MetallicGear, a sub-brand of Phanteks, has launched a new dual-chamber chassis called Neo Qube. Designed to showcase your system, the dual tempered glass panels (front + side) with integrated Digital-RGB gives a clear view of the case’s interior.

The dual-chamber design allows for the installation of not one but two motherboards – a primary motherboard which can be E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, or Mini-ITX, while the secondary board must be Mini-ITX. The spacious interior allows for an extensive combination of cooling hardware, that alongside the mesh on the top, side, and back of the case, delivers “the next level of cooling for even the most demanding dual system setups”.

On the side, the Neo Qube can house up to 3x 120mm fans and a 360 radiator (140 and 280 not compatible). On the top, besides supporting up to 2x 140mm fans, it’s also possible to mount up to 3x 120mm fans and a 360 radiator. The bottom supports up to 3x 120mm fans or 2x 140mm fans, and a 360 radiator (140 and 280 not compatible).

The D-RGB lighting integrated into the panel can synchronise with most D-RGB components and motherboards, including RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, Razer Chroma RGB, and Asus Aura Sync.

There are 8x PCI-E expansion slots for the main system and an extra 2x half-height slots for the secondary system. The I/O panel has 2x USB 3.0 ports, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, 1x 3.5mm audio + microphone jack, a power button, a button to enable D-RGB and another for D-RGB colours.

Measuring 270x450x460mm, the case’s maximum supported GPU length is 425mm, the maximum supported PSU length is 275mm, and the maximum supported CPU cooler height is 148mm. There’s 90mm of clearance for cable management and 4x removable dust filters, two on the side, one on the bottom, and one on the top.

According to Guru3D, both variants of the MetallicGear Neo Qube are available now for €109.90/£89.90. If you want to learn more about the Neo Qube, click HERE.

