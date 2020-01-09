CES 2020: Lian-Li Odyssey X, O11D Mini and new cooling gear

Today we paid a visit to Lian-Li here at CES 2020 to get a good look at all of the latest cases. In our coverage here, we go over the LANCOOL II Mesh, 315, O11D Mini and of course, the high-end Odyssey X.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

Lian-Li had plenty of new cases to show off at CES this year. We start off with the Lancool II Mesh, which is a more airflow-oriented version of the Lancool II, which launched here in the UK last month. You will find a larger mesh front panel for better airflow, integrated ARGB lighting, a magnetic tempered glass side door and support for up to a 360mm radiator for liquid cooling. Currently, the Lancool II Mesh is expected to arrive in April for $89.

Next up is the Lian-Li 315, another budget friendly case coming in at $79. It is available in two versions, one with a mesh front panel and one with a glass front panel so you can choose form over function and vice-versa. The chassis is built using steel construction and the motherboard tray pulls out for easier access. We are told that the case only ships with one fan though, so you might need to invest in a couple of extra ones.

The Odyssey X is one of the more eye-catching cases here this week. It comes flat packed, so you can put it together in flat or angled designs, giving you a bit more customisation. In our video and photos, you can see two very different ways of putting together this case for a completely different look. The glass side panels double as doors for easier access to the internals and the case is all aluminium. We are currently expecting a launch in May with the price sitting somewhere around $399.

The Uni Fan is a new prototype that is almost ready to hit the market. The fans are built with a clip-on design, so you can attach multiple fans together and then control speeds and LEDs via software. Lian-Li is also making RGB strimmers to cover your PSU cables. Depending on the cable, you will find between 80 and 120 LEDs and the RGB is compatible with most motherboard RGB sync software.

Finally, we have the O11D Mini, which comes with three backplates to allow for different motherboard sizes, including Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and ATX, these backplates can also be moved around accommodate radiators. The top of the chassis is aluminium but the rest is steel aside from the obvious glass panels. There is a screen on the front that displays your system temperature.

Currently, the O11D Mini is going to ship with no fans included for somewhere between $90 and $100, although we don’t have a launch window just yet.

KitGuru Says: There was a lot to like at the Lian-Li booth this year. What do you all think of the new cases?

Become a Patron!