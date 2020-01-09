CES 2020: Enthoo Pro II, speakers, RGB & more at Phanteks

It’s been a busy day for our team at CES 2020, but Leo took a trip to Phanteks where he got a first look at a bunch of new PC cases and RGB products. Phanteks has also launched a range of new speakers at CES that are designed to complement its Evolv chassis series, so let’s take a look.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

First off, we see a range of new cases introduced by Phanteks for 2020, the budget MetallicGear series includes the Neo Pro and Neo Matrix. The MetallicGear Neo Pro has a very similar appearance to the recently launched Apple Mac Pro with its cheese grater style front panel design. The prototype black version will not include RGB fans in the final retail version, but plain black fans which is no surprise since the Neo Pro is a budget case priced at around £59.

In contrast, the MetallicGear Neo Matrix is equipped with a front panel with a ‘matrix’ RGB design. As usual with Phanteks the RGB lighting is controlled via a front panel button or alternatively, there is an ARGB connector for users to connect and synchronise the RGB lighting with compatible motherboards. The Neo Matrix is another cost-effective case, priced at around £99 and includes one rear-mounted fan.

The Enthoo Pro II is Phanteks new mid-range chassis for CES, the Enthoo Pro II is a lot of case for the money at around £130. Phanteks claims the case will provide ultimate airflow which Leo seems to agree with. The Enthoo Pro II takes inspiration from Phanteks’ 719 and Pro M chassis with fabric filtration at the front, internally the Enthoo Pro II can accommodate dual systems and dual power supplies with great potential available for custom liquid cooling solutions.

Phanteks has launched a few new custom liquid cooling products at CES with new GPU water blocks specifically designed to fit ASUS Nvidia RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 graphics cards. The Glacier Series D120 distribution plate is a new addition to Phatenks liquid cooling line that fits in rear 120mm case fan mounting locations and features an updated size and shape from the D140. The D120 is due to be released at the end of January priced around the £75 mark.

Unexpected products announced at CES by Phanteks is the company’s new speaker range. The Evolv Sound Mini is a pair of USB desktop speakers based on the appearance of the Evolv chassis range from Phanteks and will be available in January priced at around £29.99. Phanteks has also added a soundbar to its speaker series, the Evolv Sound Bar is expected to launch in Q2 2020 priced under £100 and features stereo sound and RGB lighting.

KitGuru says: Leo’s favourite case from the Phanteks suite is the P500A as it fulfils his requirements for a PC build. Which new case from Phanteks do you guys like the best? mine is the Enthoo Pro II.

Become a Patron!