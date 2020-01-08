CES 2020: Phanteks launch a new case, water distribution plate and Evolv speakers

CES 2020 has seen a plethora of new PC cases being launched by various manufacturers and Phanteks is showing off one of its latest designs, along with a new water distribution plate and a pair of speakers to complement its Evolv chassis series.

Phanteks has launched three new products at CES 2020 including a new Eclipse P300A case. The Eclipse P300A seems to be a revision of the original Phanteks P300, the new compact ATX chassis brings high airflow performance via a redesigned ultra-fine mesh front panel. The P300A is a cost-effective case featuring ATX motherboard support and will be available in January 2020 priced at just $59.99.

Adding to its range of custom water-cooling products, Phanteks has announced the D120 Distribution Plate. The Phanteks D120 is the company’s second distribution plate form its Glacier series of water cooling components, designed to be installed in any standard 120mm rear fan mounting location, meaning the D120 will be a universal fit for most PC cases.

The D120 features an acrylic top and a polished finish backplate with integrated Digital-RGB lighting. To make water cooling loops simpler, the D120 has dedicated inlet and outlet ports for the CPU with air vents allowing air to move over motherboard components and through the rear of the case.

Finally, Phanteks has introduced a new speaker system for your PC, the Evolv Sound Mini is designed to go hand in hand with the Evolv chassis series as its sports the same design. The compact Evolv Sound Mini speakers can deliver high-quality stereo sound, ideal for listening to music and for gaming. The speakers Integrated RGB lighting can be synchronised with other Digital-RGB colour and patterns allowing the speakers to match perfectly with the Phanteks Evlov X case.

All three new products from Phanteks will be available in January 2020, the Eclipse P300A is priced at $59.99, D12 Distribution Plate is $74.99 and the Phanteks Evolv Sound Mini is just $29.99.

KitGuru says: Fancy some speakers to match your Phanteks Evolv case? Well, now you can with the Evolv Sound Mini speaker system.

