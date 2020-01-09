CES 2020: Alphacool expands its liquid cooling lineup

Our CES coverage continues, this time with Leo checking out the Alphacool suite, which was packed with new fans, fittings, AIOs and custom liquid cooling gear. Some of the highlights include the Phobya Strike AIO, the Aurora Lux Pro fans and the Eisflugel OLED flow rate display.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

The Alphacool Phobya Strike series is the latest set of all-in-one liquid coolers, spanning radiator sizes from 120mm to 420mm. These are aluminium radiators, while the CPU pump runs at 2600RPM across all versions. Pricing starts at €59.95 for 120mm, €64.95 for 240mm and €79.95 for 360mm. These three versions are planned to release in Q2 2020, while 280mm and 420mm versions may end up launching later in the year.

The Eisbaer Aurora AIO is next on the list. This is a higher-end AIO cooler with full copper radiators in 240mm or 360mm sizes. Currently, Alphacool also has 280mm and 420mm versions planned for Q2 or Q3 2020. Pricing starts at €124.99 for the 240mm version and goes up to €144.99 for the 360mm version. Aurora LUX RGB fans are also coming, with the key selling point being addressable RGB, but other specs include 800 to 2000 RPM, 35.6dB max noise level and 2mm H2O static pressure.

The Eisbecher Aurora reservoir is made with real glass tubes with integrated RGB lighting inside. It is compatible with D5 pumps, can be mounted via feet or directly to a radiator and should launch before the end of Q1.

On the accessories front, Alphacool has the new Aurora Rigid LED strip and the Eisflugel OLED flow rate display. The first is a 2.5mm wide, 40cm long Digital RGB strip for additional lighting while the latter is more of a specialist tool that you can incorporate into your custom water cooling loop and get readings for coolant temperature and flow rate.

Finally, we have the Eispumpe Revolution, an upgrade to the VPP755 Eispumpe. The main change here is internal, with new electronics in place to allow the pump to start up with more power and control the impeller to a finer degree.

There is more in the video, so be sure to check out Leo’s full coverage above.

KitGuru Says: Are many of you planning on putting together a custom water cooling loop this year? What do you think of the latest hardware from Alphacool?

