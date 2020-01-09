CES 2020: Cooler Master serve up new gaming chairs, monitors, cases and peripherals

Continuing with our coverage at CES, today the guys are at the Cooler Master suite checking out what’s to come this year from the hardware manufacturer. Luke finds some interesting products on display including gaming chairs, monitors, peripherals, cases and cooling products from Cooler Master.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

Luke and Leo have been working hard at CES to bring some great content for you guys. However, we kick off this video with Luke relaxing in one of Cooler Master’s brand new gaming chairs. An upgraded version of Cooler Master’s R1 gaming chair is one of the first new products that interested Luke. The Cooler Master R2 features a racing seat appearance with raised seat bolsters and a lumbar supporting backrest cushion priced at $299.

The $399 Cooler Master X1 is a premium gaming chair with a similar racing style appearance to the R2 but with an integrated, strapless lumbar supporting backrest cushion and built-in cup holder. The Cooler Master Ergo L is an ergonomic chair designed more for professionals who spend long periods at the desk working. The back of the Ergo L is constructed from a beefy looking aluminium style frame with a polished finish and supportive sprung backrest.

Luke was rather surprised to see Cooler Master has moved into gaming monitors now, the Cooler Master GM34 features a 34-inch curved ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio VA panel. The GM34 is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response time, so should provide a smooth gaming experience with AMD FreeSync 2 support included and HDR 400.

Cooler Master has a 27-inch variant of its new gaming monitors too with the GM27, it features a similar-looking appearance to the GM34 but with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature. The Cooler Master GM27 will be priced at $299 at launch and will be 165Hz monitor with a 1ms response time supporting AMD FreeSync technology but no HDR.

Three new headsets are set to be launched by Cooler Master in the coming weeks. The MH630 is an entry-level unit priced at $59.99, the MH650 is a more mid-range headset for gamers featuring 7.1 virtual surround and RGB integration for around $78-$89. On the higher end, there is the Cooler Master MH670 that can be operated in either wired or wireless configuration via a 2.4GHz dongle and USB Type-C adaptor for connection to a smartphone or other USB C equipped devices.

Sticking with peripherals, Luke checks out Cooler Master’s perfectly arranged MM710/MM711 mice display, Cooler Master are interested to know what the viewers preferred type of mouse is so please let us know in the comments below. The Spawn mouse is a result of Cooler Master showing off a design on social media and the community was instantly asking for it to be put into production. Cooler Master’s Spawn mouse is a lightweight design featuring a Pixart 3389 sensor, adjustable DPI settings with upgraded PTFE skates and smaller weight reducing hole cut-outs.

Cooler Master is working with Intel to bring an NC100 chassis and a custom SFX power supply for Intel’s Element system. Cooler Master plans to manufacture its own board for the system in the future to have control over power connector locations to improve cooling potential. More mainstream style new cases from Cooler Master include the updated TD500 with a tempered glass side panel upgrade that is expected to launch around February, priced between $99-$109 and available in both black and white versions.

A new Masterbox MB311L ARGB micro ATX case is available with either a high flow mesh or solid front panel, it comes equipped with two RGB fans and a tempered glass side window, all for just $59 which represents great value. The MasterBox NR600P is a chassis designed for workstation or mini server purposes, with two hot-swappable style drive bays in the front. The NR600P supports motherboard installation up to EATX form factor with a front I/O panel including an SD card reader, two USB 3.0 ports and HD Audio jacks.

KitGuru says: Lots on show from Cooler Master at CES 2020. Its interesting to see that Cooler Master is moving into the gaming monitor market, which was a bit of a surprise for us to see. What do you guys think of this news from Cooler Master? Don’t forget to let us know your favourite mouse type in the comments below too.

