MSI MAG Forge 100R and 100M cases launch in UK

Back in November, MSI announced its latest series of mid-tower PC cases, the MAG Forge 100 range. Now as we approach the end of January, two of the three MAG Forge 100 cases are arriving in the UK- the Forge 100R and the Forge 100M.

Both versions come with mesh front panels, tempered glass side panels and a set of MAG series RGB fans. The Forge 100R features two 120mm ARGB LED fans pre-installed in the front with a standard fan in the rear, while the Forge 100M has two 120mm standard RGB front fans, with a standard (non-LED) fan in the rear.

Both cases come in a mid-tower size, with a power-supply shroud at the bottom and cable cut outs so you can keep things looking tidy. Inside the case, you will find an RGB fan controller, which hooks up to a switch on the case, which can be pressed to change LED modes or sync up with other MSI hardware, like motherboards or peripherals.

Here are the specs for the MAG Forge 100M:

Case Edition: MAG FORGE 100M

Case Form Factor: Mid Tower

Motherboard Form Factor: ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX

Fan Bays: 2 x 120/140mm, 1 x 120mm, 3 x 120mm / 2x 140mm (three 120mm fans included, two RGB)

Dust Filters: PSU, Top

Radiator Compatibility: 240mm (front), 240mm (roof), 120mm (rear)

Max CPU Cooler Height: 160mm

Max GPU length: 330mm

Tempered Glass side window

PSU mounting points: Bottom rear

Max PSU length: 200mm or 160mm with HDD cage installed.

Dimensions: 210 x 499 x 421 (WxHxD mm)

Weight: 5.64 kg

Price: £49.99

Here are the specs for the MAG Forge 100R:

Case Edition: MAG FORGE 100R

Case Form Factor: Mid Tower

Motherboard Form Factor: ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX

Fan Bays: 2 x 120/140mm, 1 x 120mm, 3 x 120mm / 2x 140mm (three 120mm fans included, two ARGB)

Dust Filters: PSU, Top

Radiator Compatibility: 240mm (front), 240mm (roof), 120mm (rear)

Max CPU Cooler Height: 160mm

Max GPU length: 330mm

Tempered Glass side window

PSU mounting points: Bottom rear

Max PSU length: 200mm or 160mm with HDD cage installed.

Dimensions: 210 x 499 x 421 (WxHxD mm)

Weight: 5.64 kg

Price: £59.99

Both cases have essentially the same specifications, so if you want fancy addressable RGB fans, you’ll be paying a bit more. If you can live with standard RGB, you can save some money. If you happen to change your mind later though, then the MSI MAX F12A ARGB fans are also available separately in single packs or in bundles of three.

KitGuru Says: There is a third case in the Forge 100 lineup that hasn’t made its way here just yet- the 101M, so perhaps we’ll see that one pop up at some point. In the meantime though, what do you all think of the MAG Forge 100R and MAG Forge 100M?

