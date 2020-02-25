NZXT’s H1 chassis aims to make Mini-ITX PC building better than ever before

NZXT has released some fantastic PC cases over the years and today, we are welcoming another one to the market. The NZXT H1 is a powerfully small chassis that focuses on Mini-ITX builds, all while including accessories like a 650W SFX PSU, 140mm AIO CPU cooler and a PCIe riser card for simpler installation.

It has been possible to build great looking small form-factor gaming PCs for a long time but it has never been a particularly easy experience. The NZXT H1 seems tackle that problem, as NZXT founder and CEO, Johnny Hou puts it, the company has “simplified the building process and focused on performance”. While developing this case, Hou says the main goal was to “make this one of the easiest builds you can undertake while leaving no compromises”.

As you can see from the gallery above, the H1 is sleek, small and vertical. It is capable of housing most full-sized graphics cards, with extra thought put into cooling to prevent thermal issues. There are two chambers for airflow, allowing fresh air to be pulled in and hot air to be blown straight out of the back.

There is a toolless SSD tray for your storage needs and the motherboard mounts with the I/O facing down, making routing cables through the bottom of the case simple and clean. There are pre-routed cables for pre-installed components too, so you’ll open the case up with a good idea of where to run everything. Of course, the included vertical PCIe 3.0 riser is also going to help with aesthetics.

For full specs, see the table below:

Dimensions W: 187mm H: 387.7mm D: 187.6mm Material(s) SGCC Steel and Tempered Glass Weight 6.53 kg Motherboard Support Mini-ITX (Increased WiFi compatibility with a wired antenna) Front I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x 4-pole Headset Audio Jack Filters All Air intakes Included Components 650W SFX 80Plus Gold Modular Power Supply 140mm AIO Liquid Cooler PCIe 16x Gen.3.0 High-Speed Riser Card Expansion Slots 2 Drive Bays 2 x 2.5” Radiator Support 1 x 140mm (Integrated AIO 140mm Liquid Cooler for CPU) Clearance GPU Clearance: ● Dimension: 305mm x 128mm, 265mm x 145mm ● Thickness: Up to 2.5 Slots Warranty All Components 2 years Warranty

The NZXT H1 chassis will be available in Matte White and Matte Black starting this month. It is a costly case though, coming in with a £299.99 MSRP here in the UK, although it also offsets a number of building costs, like finding a PSU, cooler etc.

KitGuru Says: As someone who has always wanted to put together a Mini-ITX rig, this seems like the perfect case. Hopefully we’ll have a chance to review it soon and get an official KitGuru Award stamped. What do you all think of the new NZXT H1?

