Corsair introduce new Hydro X water cooling products

Corsair launched its Hydro X custom water-cooling products in 2019 and the range has been growing ever since. The company has now announced updated white version for some of its Hydro X products along with some brand-new additions.

Updated versions of the Corsair Hydro X XC7 water block and XD5 pump/reservoir combo offer custom liquid cooling enthusiasts a fresh-looking titanium white matte alternative appearance. The Titanium White XC7 RGB CPU water block features the same specifications as the black version with a copper thermal transfer plate and 60 micro-fin channels but now provides a new clean white aesthetic.

The same can be said for the revised XD5 pump/res combo, also with a new Titanium White design, the white XD5 retains the powerful Xylem D5 pump and 330ml reservoir, with ten individually addressable RGB LEDs to produce a stunning visual appearance inside any custom water-cooled PC build.

Sticking with the new white theme, Corsair has also launched a revised version of the iCUE QL RGB series fans. Now available in white, the QL RGB series is available to purchase either in single or multi-pack kits of 120mm or 140mm versions. The new white QL series fans include 34 addressable RGB LEDs, allowing full customisation via the Corsair iCUE software to offer spectacular lighting effects.

As well as these revised white products, Corsair has introduced a brand new pump/reservoir combo designed for small form factor systems. The XD3 RGB pump/res combo is equipped with a high-performance Xylem D5 pump, 16 addressable RGB LEDs and measures just 114mm x 114mm x 58mm. This compact design allows the XD3 to be installed inside small form factor systems to enable full custom water cooling in a small chassis.

All of these new and updated cooling products are available to purchase from Corsair now. The QL120 white fans are priced at £99.99 for a triple fan kit, the XD5 white pump/res combo is £149.99 and the XD3 compact pump/reservoir is priced at £150.99.

KitGuru says: Corsair adding a white version of its custom cooling products offers water cooling enthusiasts an alternative to the common black theme. What do you guys think of these new white custom cooling options from corsair?

