AMD warns PC enthusiasts to avoid counterfeit Wraith Prism coolers

Reports were circling around the web last week that AMD may have updated its Wraith Prism cooler that comes bundled with a selection of Ryzen processors. What was thought to be an official AMD upgraded Wraith Prism cooler had six heat pipes instead of the usual four, which got people talking.

AMD exclusively includes its Wraith Prism cooler with a selection of its high-end Ryzen 7 processors, including the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X and the Ryzen 7 2700X. Just last week, a Chinese media outlet, XFastest discovered what it thought was an updated version of the AMD Wraith Prism cooler with six heat pipes, not the usual four. Something that quickly attracted the attention of tech enthusiasts.

Tom’s Hardware was one of the first to pick up on this discovery by XFastest and was confused as to why the updated six heat pipe Wraith Prism shared the same AMD part number as the original. It was also odd that AMD had not officially announced this new Wraith Prism cooler, which prompted Tom’s Hardware to reach out to AMD for an explanation.

AMD didn’t waste any time in responding either and quickly rubbished the discovery as either a fake or counterfeit product which the company advised consumers against using, as it has neither been tested or validated to ensure it is capable of correctly cooling AMD processors.

Full statement from AMD regarding Wraith Prism coolers:

“AMD is pleased to offer market-leading premium Wraith Cooler thermal solutions for Socket AM4 and AMD Ryzen processors. Our current solutions, the details of which can be found at AMD Wraith cooling solutions, use four heat pipes and AMD has no plans at this time to introduce a new AMD Wraith Prism cooler with additional heat pipes.

“It has come to our attention that third-party coolers using six heat pipes that are designed to look like an official AMD Wraith Prism solution, including the illegitimate use of AMD branding, are now entering the market. Please be aware that those solutions are not genuine AMD products and have not been tested and validated by AMD to meet our build quality and performance requirements.

“We are actively investigating the source of these products and will take necessary actions to enforce our rights to ensure users receive genuine AMD products. If you have any questions about the origin of a cooler, please verify the solution here.”

KitGuru says: While a six heat pipe version of the AMD Wraith Prism cooler would probably offer very good thermal performance, we wouldn’t suggest using one of these in your system until they are extensively tested. That is if they even exist at all.

