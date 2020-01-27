Kingston launch the HyperX Pulsefire Raid mouse and Fury Ultra mouse pad

Just last week, we brought you the news of some new product announcements from Kingston’s HyperX gaming division. Today, a couple of those products are set to officially launch and will be available to purchase immediately.

The first of the new products launching from HyperX today is the Pulsefire Raid mouse that features 11 programmable buttons and a lightweight construction. Kingston says the Pulsefire Raid is designed for speed with five side buttons that are strategically placed for optimal grip, all 11 buttons feature advanced customisation via HyperX NGENUITY software.

Kingston has equipped the Pulsefire Raid with a Pixart 3389 sensor for the ultimate accuracy and precise mouse tracking, to give users the edge in competitive gaming. The Pixart 3389 sensor is capable of up to 16,000 DPI sensitivity which can be customised to the user’s preference. The inclusion of reliable Omron switches provides a crisp, tactile feedback to the user’s fingers, so you will know when your clicks have registered.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid features:

Lightweight 11-button programmable mouse

Premium Pixart 3389 Sensor

Advanced customization using HyperX NGENUITY software

Ergonomic design with comfortable side grips

Split-button design for extreme responsiveness

Customizable RGB lighting

Large skates and flexible braided cable

Multi-platform compatibility

Another new product launching from Kingston today is the HyperX Fury Ultra mouse pad equipped with an anti-slip base and RGB lighting. The Fury Ultra provides a radiant 360° ring of RGB lighting and a micro-textured hard surface for precise mouse control. Where the cable connects to the mouse pad is an additional RGB lighting bar, which along with the RGB lighting around the edge of the mouse pad can be customised and configured to suit your rig, via the HyperX NGENUITY software.

Both the HyperX Pulsefire Raid mouse and the Fury Ultra mouse pad are available to purchase from official HyperX retailers in the UK and are backed by a two-year warranty. The Pulsefire Raid is priced at £59.99 while the Fury Ultra mouse mat is £44.99.

