HyperX readies new peripherals and accessories for 2020

Kingston has announced a range of new gaming devices and peripherals that are coming for PC and console in 2020, as well as a few new devices for mobile gamers too. We recently got the chance to check out these new devices from Kingston HyperX and have rounded up all the information here.

Kingston aims to build on the success of its gaming headsets in 2020 with the release of a Cloud Flight S gaming headset. The new HyperX Cloud Flight S is a wireless headset that offers up to 30 hours of battery life with Qi-certified wireless charging. It is equipped with 90 degree rotating, closed ear cups and 50mm drivers. The Flight S operates on the 2.4Ghz wireless frequency with virtual 7.1 surround sound and includes a detachable microphone with LED mute indicator.

The HyperX Cloud Flight S is compatible with PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro and features earcup controls to adjust game or chat volume and is customisable via HyperX NGENUITY software. The Cloud Flight S gaming headset will be available at the start of February priced at $159.99.

HyperX also says it is focusing on mobile gaming during 2020 with new products for the Nintendo Switch and smartphone gamers coming soon. The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch is a new charging case for the Nintendo Switch, featuring a 6000mAh battery with LED charging indicators. The case is equipped with rubber Joy-Con grips and a fold-out stand on the rear for tabletop gaming. The ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch also provides secure docking via USB Type-C connectivity.

Sticking with mobile gaming peripherals, HyperX also has a new ChargePlay Clutch docking system for mobile handset gamers too. The ChargePlay Clutch for mobile includes rubber-textured controller grips and features a 3000mAh battery pack that doubles up as power bank or USB dock and is certified for Qi wireless charging.

Kingston has added some new products to its HyperX Fury series too, with new Fury DDR4 RGB memory kits offering a cost-effective performance upgrade for Intel and AMD platforms, available in 3600MHz and 3733MHz frequency and 8GB or 16GB modules. Kingston’s HyperX Fury range now includes a new mouse mat as well. The Fury Ultra mouse pad features a 360 degree RGB light ring and light bar that can be customised via the HyperX NGENUITY software and a micro-textured hard surface with an anti-slip base. HyperX Fury Ultra RGB mouse pad is available now for $54.99.

For PC gamers, there’s a new HyperX mechanical keyboard due to be launched in March 2020. Priced at $109.99, the HyperX Alloy Origins RGB keyboard uses tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches with RGB exposed backlit keys and a brushed aluminium body for durability.

Additionally, HyperX has launched a new ergonomic gaming mouse. The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is available this month for $59.99. It features accurate and responsive tracking via a Pixart 3389 sensor with speed settings up to 16,000 DPI available. The HyperX Pulsefire Raid has a total of 11 programmable buttons and includes Omron switches with 20 million click reliability.

KitGuru says: A great looking bunch of new gaming devices here from Kingston HyperX. Personally, I quite like to look of the new Cloud Flight S headset, maybe its time to upgrade to wireless? What do you guys think to these new products coming from Kingston HyperX in 2020?

Become a Patron!