ID-Cooling introduce the Zoomflow 360X Snow AIO cooler

ID-Cooling has updated its Zoomflow AIO CPU cooler series this week by adding a new Zoomflow 360X to the range with the fresh-looking white version. The Zoomflow 360X Snow features the same specifications as the original Zoomflow 360X but with a new white appearance all round.

ID-Cooling has completely lavished its Zoomflow 360X Snow with a new white colour scheme which extends not only to the radiator and CPU block but also the tubing, fans and even the rotating fittings on the CPU block are now white. There are a few little highlights in black leftover, such as the ID-Cooling logo on the fan hubs and on a strip either side of the radiator.

Just like the original black Zoomflow 360X, the new white version features addressable RGB lighting in both the fans and the top panel of the CPU block/pump housing. ID-Cooling includes its own simple RGB lighting controller with the Zoomflow 360X series. However, for those users with ARGB motherboard support, the RGB lighting of the Zoomflow 360X can be controlled and configured via motherboard RGB software from all major manufacturers.

At the base of the Zoomflow AIO CPU cooler is a pure copper cold plate with micro fin design and a 3-phase pump motor is able to generate a water lift range of up to 1.8m. This powerful pump and high-quality copper cold plate combined with the 360mm radiator and fans that run up to 1500 RPM means the ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X is capable of cooling processors with up to 350W TDP.

Another feature of the ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X is premium braided sleeving covering the tubing to further enhance the appearance. The pump uses a ceramic bearing that pushes up life expectancy to 50,00 hours and produces just 25 dBA noise level. The three PWM controlled fans run with a speed range of 700 – 1500 RPM and emit between 18 – 26.4 dBA noise.

In terms of CPU socket compatibility, the Zoomflow 360X supports all major, mainstream desktop and high-end desktop CPU sockets, including Intel LGA 2066/2011/1366/1151/1150/1155/1156, as well as AMD TR4/AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2.

KitGuru says: Over the past few months we have seen a bunch of new white AIO coolers from various manufacturers being launched. ID-Cooling has now added another white AIO alternative into the mix. What do you guys think of the new ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow AIO CPU cooler?

Become a Patron!