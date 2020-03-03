Big titles join March’s PlayStation Now lineup – including Control

PlayStation have yet to officially announce its March lineup, but thanks to Resetera user Lapsu we now know that March is set to be one of the service’s biggest months yet. 11 games will be joining the service, including the multi-award winning Control from Remedy Entertainment and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The full list of games being added are:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Control

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

NASCAR Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Warriors All-Stars

Toukiden Kiwami

Toukiden 2

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Shadow of The Tomb Raider and Control are set to be available for 6 months, while all other games will remain on the service for the foreseeable future.

PlayStation Now originally launched back in 2014. The service initially struggled to see wide scale adoption, and was considered to be an inferior product to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The service received a soft-relaunch in October 2019 however, which not only saw PS Now’s monthly cost heavily decreased, but also saw a more focused effort being placed on adding AAA titles.

Currently, PlayStation Now has over 800 titles available to play, including heavy hitters such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The full list of PS Now games can be found HERE. PS Now costs £8.99 a month, or £49.99 for a year of access.

