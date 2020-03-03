FSP launch the semi-open dual system T-WINGS chassis

FSP revealed the T-WINGS chassis to the world earlier this year during CES 2020 and today the company has announced the official launch of the innovative 2-in-1 high-end PC chassis. The T-WINGS provides enthusiast PC builders with the ability to combine two high-end PCs into a single system to save space and increase productivity.

T-WINGS features two compartments where PC systems can be built inside, the main compartment includes support for motherboards up to E-ATX format, while the secondary compartment allows support for Mini-ITX based systems to be installed inside. This kind of chassis is ideally targeted at users that need dual systems such as content creators while reducing space for a more clutter-free environment.

The stylish appearance of the FSP T-WINGS chassis features a semi-open design with a unique wing shape exterior, black anodised coating with red or gold accents and an RGB lighting strip running through the centre of the top panel. This innovative design should allow enthusiasts PC builders to create visually stunning custom PC systems inside.

FSP has built the T-WINGS chassis using high quality and strong aluminium with 4mm tempered glass panels to protect internal system components, while large ventilation gaps provide ample heat dissipation and airflow to keep the system running at an optimum temperature. T-WINGS also includes support for dual liquid cooling systems and dual power supply installations with separate PSU enclosures for each system.

The chassis has space for graphics cards to be mounted vertically and horizontally, as well as room for up to five storage drives in total. I/O connectivity on the front panel includes a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 3.5mm audio jacks for connecting headphones and a microphone.

Running along the central spine of the T-WNIGS chassis is a 40mm gap for cable management that offers a neat and tidy area to hide away unsightly cables. An addressable RGB light bar runs along the top of the chassis that can be personalised and customised via compatible motherboard RGB lighting software such as ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

FSP is providing users with a chance to win one of their own T-WINGS chassis by entering a competition that involves watching a video of the chassis and answering a question, To enter the competition head over to the FSP prize page. The FSP T-WINGS will be available for a recommended price of $499 pre-tax.

KitGuru says: Here we have yet another semi-open PC chassis, something that seems to have become popular over recent months. The dual system capabilities of the FSP T-WINGS sets it apart from the rest and should allow for some extreme looking PC systems to be built inside. What do you guys think of the T-WINGS chassis from FSP?

