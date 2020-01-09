CES 2020: FSP debuts T-Wings chassis and 12V-only power supply

Leo and Luke have been roaming around CES in Las Vegas over the last couple of days and during those travels, we caught up with FSP find out what’s new in the power supply world. PSUs weren’t the only thing catching our attention though, as FSP has its own case on the way too.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

We had a look at a prototype version of FSP’s first PC case at Computex last year. At the time, it was just called the FSP CMT710 but now, it is known as the T-Wings case instead. This is a case built with modding in mind, delivering two tower compartments so you can separate your hardware or build two systems in one case- it is all open air too, with tempered glass windows and laser cut aluminium panels.

We don’t have a specific date yet but FSP plans to put the T-Wings case on the market at around the $500 mark.

Elsewhere in the room we were re-introduced to FSP’s Hydro G, Dagger Pro and Twins series power supplies. What really grabbed our attention was the new FSP500-30AKB, which is a PSU we have not come across before. It is built with Intel’s new ATX power efficiency standard in mind and as a result, it does not have a 24-pin connector and instead get a 10-pin connector. It is a 12V-only power supply, removing 5V from the equation entirely. This standard will be placed on OEMs first but it could also be a hint at the future of DIY PC building as well.

KitGuru Says: What do you all think of FSP’s wild T-Wings case? Beyond that, what do you think of the idea of 12V-only power supplies?

