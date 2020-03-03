2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees announced

The BAFTAs are one of the most prestigious award shows around, and since 2003 have been giving recognition to some of the best games of the year. This year’s British Academy Games Awards are set to take place on the 2nd of April. With that, the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards have now been announced, with Control and Death Stranding both leading the pack with 11 nominations each.
The nominations are as follows:
ANIMATION:
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 –Next Level Games/Nintendo
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT:
- CONCRETE GENIE – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT:
- APE OUT – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic
BEST GAME:
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic
BRITISH GAME:
- DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- OBSERVATION Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital
- PLANET ZOO Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA
DEBUT GAME:
- APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME:
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- PATH OF EXILE Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
FAMILY:
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
- VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT:
- CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- NEO CAB Development Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN:
- BABA IS YOU – Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision
- WATTAM – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MULTIPLAYER:
- APEX LEGENDS – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BORDERLANDS 3 – Gearbox Software/2K
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
- TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO – Other Tales Interactive
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MUSIC:
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING – Grezzo/Nintendo
- WATTAM – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVE:
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM –ZA/UM
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE OUTER WORLDS – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
ORIGINAL PROPERTY:
- BABA IS YOU – Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE:
- LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
- LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
- GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
- JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
- SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
- MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT:
- A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE – Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- METRO EXODUS – 4A Games/Deep Silver
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public):
- ASSEMBLE WITH CARE – Ustwo
- CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Timi Studios/Activision
- DEAD MAN’S PHONE – Electric Noir Studios
- POKEMON GO – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- TANGLE TOWER – SFB Games
- WHAT THE GOLF? – Triband
KitGuru says: What do you think of the nominations for this year’s BAFTAs? Are you surprised to see Resident Evil 2 not receiving a single nomination? What game would you like to see win ‘Best Game’? Let us know down below.