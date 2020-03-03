2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominees announced

The BAFTAs are one of the most prestigious award shows around, and since 2003 have been giving recognition to some of the best games of the year. This year’s British Academy Games Awards are set to take place on the 2nd of April. With that, the nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards have now been announced, with Control and Death Stranding both leading the pack with 11 nominations each.

The nominations are as follows:

ANIMATION:

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 –Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT:

CONCRETE GENIE – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT:

APE OUT – Gabe Cuzzillo/Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic

BEST GAME:

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic

BRITISH GAME:

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

OBSERVATION Development Team – No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO Development Team – Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME:

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team – William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME:

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

PATH OF EXILE Development Team – Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

FAMILY:

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team – Next Level Games/Nintendo

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team – Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT:

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB Development Team – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME DESIGN:

BABA IS YOU – Hempuli Oy

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MULTIPLAYER:

APEX LEGENDS – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 – Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO – Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC:

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING – Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE:

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM –ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY:

BABA IS YOU – Hempuli Oy

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE:

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT:

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE – Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS – 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE – FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public):

ASSEMBLE WITH CARE – Ustwo

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE – Timi Studios/Activision

DEAD MAN’S PHONE – Electric Noir Studios

POKEMON GO – The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo

TANGLE TOWER – SFB Games

WHAT THE GOLF? – Triband

