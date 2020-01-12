Nvidia end Quadro driver support for a selection of Windows operating systems

Microsoft is set to end update support for Windows 7 on 14th January 2020 and Nvidia will also discontinue Quadro driver support for the operating system soon too, along with Windows 8 and other selected operating systems.

Nvidia is planning to end support for Quadro drivers on a selection of operating systems in January 2020. From 14th January, Nvidia will no longer offer Quadro driver support for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2.

Quadro drivers will continue to receive planned bug fixes and scheduled security patches until the deadline date of 14th January. However, after that date, all driver support for Quadro GPUs will end on these operating systems which means bug fixes and security updates will no longer be available after January 2020.

Nvidia says it will focus its attention to Quadro driver support on operating systems such as Windows 10, for both client and server systems ni future. Nvidia has recommended that current Windows 7/8/8.1 and Windows Server 2008 users, with Nvidia Quadro products, make the transition to current Windows 10 based platforms as soon as possible to avoid security issues arising.

KitGuru says: Are you still using one of these platforms that will no longer be supported by Nvidia for Quadro driver updates in the future? If so, what are your thoughts on this decision to end Quadro driver support by Nvidia and will you be updating to the current Windows 10 based alternative operating systems?

