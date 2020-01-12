BT becomes first big UK brand to sponsor an eSports team

Esports gaming has turned into big business over the past few years and 2019 saw interest in eSports continue to rise. Sponsorship of eSports teams is becoming very competitive now and even big UK based brands are getting in on the act.

BT has become the first major UK brand to sponsor and eSports outfit, the Media company announced this week that it will partner with Team Excel to become the eSports team’s exclusive lead sponsor in 2020. BT has signed a multi-year contract with Team Excel eSports which will see BT branding on the team’s new kit.

A BT logo will appear on the team Excel kit, including the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) team. As well as the new kit featuring the BT logo, the Excel UK league Championship team has been official renamed BT Excel.

As part of the deal, BT will provide Excel with world-class connectivity to help them train and perform at a high level. Excel’s HQ and training facility is located at Twickenham Stadium which has hosted the Neosurf Cup this weekend where Excel wore the new BT branded kit for the very first time.

“BT is an absolutely iconic British brand that resonates globally and we can’t think of a better fit as a lead Partner to help elevate Excel to the next level. This is a sponsorship that will reach beyond the conventional sponsorship formula. BT is about connectivity and community and that is exactly what Excel and esports in general is all about.” Said Robin McCammon, Chief Commercial Officer, Excel Esports.

The Excel Esports jersey featuring an upcoming BT campaign is available for Excel fans to purchase from the Excel Esports website store now, priced from £40.

KitGuru says: BT is the first big UK brand to sponsor a professional eSports team which may lead to others following suit in the future. What do you guys think of this sponsorship deal between BT and Excel Esports?

