Micron announces the next generation Crucial Ballistix gaming memory

Micron, the parent company of Crucial memory has announced the next generation of Ballistix gaming memory. The new RAM leverages a performance-tuned Micron die to provide high-speed memory with low latency.

A new portfolio of Crucial Ballistix gaming memory designed for gamers and extreme overclockers has been unveiled by Micron at CES this week. The new memory is engineered using carefully selected Micron dies to produce high frequency with low latency. The series comprises of two lines: Crucial Ballistix and Crucial Ballistix MAX.

New additions to the Crucial Ballistix line includes memory modules with speed ranging from 2400MHz to 3600 MHz, in capacities from 4GB up to 32GB. The Crucial Ballistix line features an updated aluminium heat spreader in black, red or white with eight RGB lighting zones of 16 LEDs, that can be customised using popular RGB control software. The Ballistix range is available in desktop DIMM or Laptop SODIMM form factors.

“Our new Crucial Ballistix portfolio delivers the ultimate performance in gaming memory,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager, Micron Consumer Products Group. “Winning matters to us. That’s why we’ve meticulously designed and engineered our new line to offer the high speeds, low latencies, and world-class performance every gamer, builder, and overclocker needs and expects.”

The new Crucial Ballistix MAX series pushes performance further by delivering speeds from 4000MHz to 4400MHz in module densities of 8GB and 16GB. Ballistix MAX features black extruded aluminium heat spreaders and built-in thermal sensors for maximum thermal dissipation and real-time thermal monitoring. Crucial Ballistix MAX also includes RGB lighting that can be controlled by leading manufacturer software such as ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light.

The new Crucial Ballistix and Ballistix Max series will replace current Ballistix Sport, tactical and Elite models and will be available to purchase from 4th February 2020.

KitGuru says: New Crucial Ballistix modules have been updated with cool looking heat spreaders, RGB lighting and more importantly, higher operating frequency to improve performance. What do you guys think of these new modules from Crucial?

