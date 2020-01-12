MSI introduce the Creator 400 chassis series and new AIO coolers

At CES this week we saw some innovative new products from MSI. A couple of interesting new things from MSI that didn’t appear in our feature videos from the MSI Suite was the new Creator 400 desktop chassis series and a new line of AIO coolers from the company.

MSI has announced this week that it will launch a new series of desktop chassis aimed at content creators. The MSI Creator 400 series design takes inspiration from the Leonardo d Vinci’s Vitruvian Man with a perfectly proportioned exterior and a space grey colour that is fitting for designers. The Creator 400 features a tempered, laminated glass panel that is 5.38mm thick and includes high-density sound-absorbing cotton on panels to keep noise levels down.

The Creator 400 chassis is equipped with an aluminium front opening panel with three 140mm fans pre-installed behind it, that provide good out of the box airflow to keep high-end hardware running cool. An internal power supply cover keeps the system looking neat and tidy and the creator 400 series supports industry-standard motherboards up to E-ATX form factor and 360mm water cooling radiators or AIOs.

In addition to the Creator 400, MSI has introduced a new range of AIO CPU coolers. The MAG Core Liquid 240R and 360R series AIOs come equipped with the company’s intelligent ARGB controller – the MPG MAX iHUB which controls the MAG Core Liquid’s RGB fans and pump lighting. The MAG Core Liquid series takes advantage of a 270-degree rotating water-cooling head design to aid installation, with a ceramic bearing pump motor designed for up to 100,000-hour life expectancy.

The radiator in the MSI MAG Core Liquid cooler series features eight hot water channels to expand heat dissipation surface area, along with 120mm PWM controlled fans that adjust RPM according to CPU temperature for ultimate noise level control.

KitGuru says: MSI has entered the AIO CPU cooler market early in 2020 and also brings a premium looking new case for workstations and content creators in the Creator 400 series. What do you guys think of these new products from MSI?

