CES 2020: Luke and Leo discuss the best bits of CES

It’s been a busy week at CES 2020 and we have seen some interesting and innovative new tech. Luke and Leo are now back in the UK, but before they left they sat down one last time to discuss which products they were most impressed with from this year’s show in Las Vegas.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube HERE

Right at the beginning of CES 2020, AMD reminded us that the flagship Ryzen Threadripper processor will be launching soon. The 64-core Threadripper 3990X is something which Luke is really looking forward to in 2020, AMD also confirmed at CES that there will not be a 48-core Threadripper 3000 processor, so that debate should be over.

The Gigabyte 2U server caught the guys attention at CES, the server had eight 64-core AMD EPYC processors installed. The fact that the Gigabyte 2U server had over 1000 threads of compute power inside something the height of a drinks can, is extremely impressive.

In terms of new mobile devices, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU inside stood out for the guys. However, Leo is worried that it may come with a rather hefty premium price attached, once it is released later this year.

Cooler Master entering the monitor market was something the guys found interesting but not ground-breaking. Cooler Master’s new monitor series is focused on build quality with its premium stand solution The range will include 16:9 aspect ratio 27-inch and ultra-wide 21:9, 34-inch versions. MSI also had some innovative monitors and systems on display that included the Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays system information in real-time via a small LCD screen.

Luke and Leo saw a lot of new technology branded as the world’s first at CES, one innovation that the guys truly agree is a world’s first is the Corsair RGB glass panel. Concept Orion is a prototype tempered glass panel that could be included on high-end Corsair cases in the future. It has CAPELLIX RGB LEDs embedded into the panel that can be configured and synchronised like all other RGB lighting products.

KitGuru uses a variety of equipment to produce content:

Panasonic GH5 and GH5s Cameras

Panasonic GH4 Cameras

Panasonic G7 Cameras

DJI OSMO Pocket Cameras

Canon Cameras

Various PC builds

Final output – colour grading/titling etc:

iMac Pro 18 Core/Vega 64/128GB

iMac 2019 9900k Vega 48/64/1TB

Adobe Premiere Pro CC (PC)

Davinci Resolve Studio 14/15 (Mac)

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2018) machines with LumaFusion

Final Cut Pro (Mac)

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Be sure to let us know your thoughts and if you agree (or disagree) with Luke and Leo.

Become a Patron!