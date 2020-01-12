Huawei announce the P30 Lite New Edition

Huawei has announced it will extend the P30 smartphone series with the addition of the P30 Lite New Edition. The new handset features an increase in RAM capacity, larger internal storage and a new 32MP selfie camera.

The Huawei P30 flagship smartphone series has sold over 10 million handsets since its launch and now the company is adding to the range with the P30 lite New Edition, which is a refresh of the original P30 lite but with hardware updates to offer a higher specification that will run on Android 9 and EMUI 9.1.

“Following the successful launch of the HUAWEI P30 lite last year, we’ve updated this handset to bring people an even better device for taking, storing and processing photos. The HUAWEI P30 lite New Edition is a great option for those looking to own a world famous HUAWEI P Series smartphone.” Said Anson Zhang, Managing Director UK Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Upgrades to the Huawei P30 Lite New edition include a 32MP selfie camera featuring Super Selfie Night Mode that allows users to capture great selfie snaps regardless of the environmental lighting levels. The camera is AI enhanced and includes eight scene recognitions for capture of the perfect selfie. On the rear of the P30 Lite New Edition is an updated 48MP Wide Angle lens, an 8MP ultra-Wide Angle lens and a 2MP dedicated bokeh lens.

The P30 Lite New Edition also includes a 6.15-inch FullView display with 2312 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, an impressive 6GB RAM with 256GB storage. In terms of battery power, the new P30 Lite is equipped with a 3340mAh battery cell and 18W Quick Charge. The included octa-core Kirin 710 processor ensures smooth operation and maximum power efficiency to provide longer battery life.

The Huawei P30 Lite New Edition will be available to purchase in the UK from 15th January, priced at £299.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The new P30 Lite from Huawei has been upgraded with some improved hardware and sounds like it could be a good option for the mid-range handset market. What do you guys think?

Become a Patron!