CES 2020: Luke and Leo Get Technical – Intel vs AMD CES special!

Luke and Leo give us their opinion on the new technology they have seen during CES 2020 including the big announcement from AMD regarding Ryzen 4000 and the surprising lack of Intel laptop processors. The guys were expecting to see 10th generation Comet Lake mobile CPUs in new laptops at CES 2020, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

LUKE AND LEO’S NOTES:

10th generation Intel Comet Lake mobile processors

Acer 300Hz laptop display

Annual platform updates are out of sync this year and holding back new tech

MSI GS66 Stealth laptop

Intel server CPUs still going strong

AMD announcement of Ryzen 4000 Zen 2 mobile processors is very exciting

New AMD laptop processors complete the Ryzen, Zen 2 lineup

Ryzen 4000 power states are great for power efficiency especially in 15W class laptops

Intel Ice Lake equipped laptops using Nvidia chips to give the CPU a performance boost

The battle to create the thinnest laptop is expected in 2020

LPDDR4X will save even more power

Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop with AMD processor and Nvidia GPU is a very interesting and exciting prospect

Leo gets annoyed by FaceTime type calls, as he likes to call them

AMD laptops are expected soon, sometime between now and Computex 2020

