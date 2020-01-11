CES 2020: First look at new InWin cases and AIO coolers

During the final day of CES 2020, our guys on the ground visited the InWin suite to see what we can expect from the company this year. Leo had a first look at some new AIO coolers but the guys had mixed opinions about some of the new cases on display.

InWin had a variety of new PC chassis on show at CES this year – the new 200 series cases caused some debate between Leo and Luke. InWin’s 215 and 216 series are budget cases, both costing around $70 USD and featuring regular mid-tower designs in black with minimal RGB and tempered glass side window panels.

A more controversial chassis is the InWin C200 which was the one that Luke and Leo had mixed opinions about. The C200 is also a budget chassis aimed at professionals for budget workstation systems. The C200 is equipped with front-mounted hot-swappable drive bays and unlike most “content creator” inspired products, the InWin C200 is black and not the usual Apple style white or silver appearance.

Another chassis on display was the InWin Alice which made its first appearance at Computex 2019. Leo likes the idea of the recycled PC chassis that Alice provides as it shows that manufacturers aren’t afraid to try something new. Also seen at Computex 2019 is the InWin 925 – a big enthusiast case with a curved design, aluminium panels and tempered glass that has the potential to install high-end custom water cooling solutions inside.

InWin had an interesting small form factor chassis at CES – the InWin B1 is a $90 chassis with an included Gold rated power supply in with the price. It features an almost oval shape with a top or side window panel, depending on orientation and supports ITX motherboards for usage such as home theatre or living room media PCs. Leo really liked the look of the InWin B1.

InWIn looks set to join the AIO cooling market in 2020 – the company has a new series of all-in-one CPU coolers coming soon. The InWin SR24 and SR36 are 240mm and 360mm CPU AIO coolers with rather large CPU block/pump units. The reason for this large design is that there are two pumps inside the housing to avoid breaking the Asetek patent and one pump could be there for redundancy reasons.

KitGuru says: A collection of new chassis from InWin were on display at CES 2020 and it was nice to see another manufacturer potentially producing its own design of AIO liquid coolers to offer more competition in that market. What do you guys think of the new products on show from InWin at CES?

