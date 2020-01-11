CES 2020: Luke and Leo discuss the Intel NUC 9 Extreme

Our coverage from CES 2020 is coming to an end today and in this video, Leo and Luke discuss their experience of this year’s event. The guys look back at one of the innovative new products at CES, the Intel NUC 9 and how it may change the way power is delivered to PC systems in the future.

Leo and Luke have discovered plenty of innovative new technology during CES 2020 but one thing that really stood out for Luke was the Intel NUC 9 Extreme, which is based on the Intel Element PCIe board. The guys saw a couple of iterations of Intel Element based system at CES along with new 10 pin, 12V only power supplies from FSP. Initially, Leo was convinced this could be a new form of power supply for desktop systems but for now, it looks like they are just for the Intel NUC.

Both Cooler Master and Razer had Intel Element based systems on show at CES as well as Intel showcasing the NUC 9 at the EVGA suite, with a new budget RTX 2060 GPU installed. The NUC 9 features an extremely small form factor containing high-performance components, including a 9th generation Intel Core 45W processor with up to 8 cores, SODIMM memory of up to 64GB capacity and M.2 storage support.

The Intel NUC 9 is also capable of containing high-end graphics too, at the EVGA suite an RTX 2060 KO GPU was installed in the NUC 9 and even more impressively, at the Razer booth there was an Intel Element based system containing an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. This could imply that the Intel NUC 9 Extreme may be used as a high-end gaming or workstation system, as long as thermal dissipation is up to the job.

KitGuru says: We have seen some innovative new products during CES 2020 but the Intel NUC 9 stood out as something which may change PC systems in the future. What do you guys think of the Intel NUC 9 and systems containing the Intel Element PCIe board?

