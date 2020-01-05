Thermaltake will be showing off new TOUGHRAM memory at CES

ThermalTake began showing off its new TOUGHRAM DDR4 modules at Computex last year, with enhanced RGB lighting features, a 10-layer PCB and pre-binned memory ICs to ensure performance. Over the second half of 2019, speeds were consistently improved, with kits now available all the way up to 4400MHz.

Each of Thermaltake’s TOUGHRAM DDR4 modules uses a 10-layer PCB, 2oz copper inner layers and 10μ gold fingers for enhanced durability, electrical conduction and wear resistance. We don’t know what specific memory ICs are being used in these new kits yet, but they are all pre-binned to ensure speeds are being reached.

While RGB plays a big role for most of Thermaltake’s memory offerings, a standard TOUGHRAM series is also being introduced with brushed aluminium heat spreaders in black and white colours. So those who don’t necessarily care for RGB will have an option that suits them.

Thermaltake will be bringing its new memory modules to CES next week, so we look forward to getting a closer look and a few more details at the show.

KitGuru Says: Thermaltake’s DDR4 TOUGHRAM series is good enough to compete with other premium memory kits. It is also nice to see some non-RGB additions arrive in the lineup. Are any of you currently shopping around for new RAM? Do you prefer your RAM to come with or without RGB?

Become a Patron!