OWC Launch the Accelsior 4M2 PCIe M.2 SSD

OWC has announced a brand new ultra-high performance internal PCIe M.2 SSD that is capable of delivering over 6000 MB/s real-world data transfer speeds in capacities up to 8TB and is the fastest SSD ever built by the company.

Accelsior 4M2 is OWC’s most high-performance SSD to date and is the perfect storage solution for workloads such as large format video editing, VR environments, extreme gaming or other compute-intensive applications that require high bandwidth solutions.

The new PCIe M.2 storage solution from OWC offers great versatility since it’s a half-length x8/x16 compatible card, meaning it can be installed in full-length PCIe 3.0 and 2.0 slots aswell. Laptop users can benefit from the performance of the OWC Accelsior 4M2 via the Thunderbolt 3 compatible OWC Mercury Helios 3S PCIe expansion chassis that is available separately.

All M.2 slots on the OWC Accelsior 4M2 are designed to run at full x4 PCIe speed so whether users are running a single M.2 drive or four in JBOD, each drive will be able to run at maximum speed. If users want even more performance, it is possible to run two Accelsior 4M2 devices in RAID to experience extreme performance.

The OWC Accelsior 4M2 includes drive health monitoring and protection via SoftRAID to ensure users get maximum performance while being protected from drive failure and data loss. SoftRAID provides robust drive health monitoring and reporting capabilities with full TRIM support for attached external and PCIe slot NVMe devices in macOS.

OWC Accelsior 4M2 Features:

Supercharges Macs and PCs – ideal for Mac Pro 2019, Mac Pro 2012 or 2010, and PC towers

Work faster – over 6,000 MB/s real-world speed in RAID 0

OWC Aura P12 powered solutions – advanced PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe Technology

Store more – store up to 8 TB of critical footage, images, files and games

Bootable – start working in seconds

Slot-powered – no extra power cables needed

Includes SoftRAID: robust software for TRIM, health monitoring and custom creation and management of advanced RAID sets

Deployment ready – pre-configured solutions undergo performance verification

Silent cooling – finned heat sink cover for fan-less operation

Highly versatile – installs into a full-height, half-length x8 or x16 PCIe 3.0 or 2.0

Plug and Play – no drivers needed

Worry-free – up to 5-year OWC Limited Warranty

The OWC Accelsior 4M2 is available to purchase now in capacities from 0TB (add your own M.2 drives) at $249.99 with 1TB to 8TB versions starting from $518.99. The Accelsior 4M2 is expected to start shipping from 30th December.

Any of you guys looking for some seriously fast and high capacity M.2 storage with the versatility of a half-length PCIe card? Would you choose the Accelsior 4M2 from OWC?

