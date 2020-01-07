PlatinumGames is planning multiple announcements for 2020

Kenichi Sato, the president of PlatinumGames, alongside Atsushi Ishida, studio head at PlatinumGames, stated that the studio will make various announcements throughout 2020, some bigger than others. According to Sato, this series of announcements will start early this year.

As per InsideGames, translated by Siliconera, both Sato and Ishida talked about what they expect of 2020 in their new-year’s discussion. Sato started by highlighting Platinum Games’ achievements, such as the release of Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch, the first new IP in six years. Besides that, it also thanked all the fans of NieR: Automata for their help on reaching 4 million copies sold worldwide (physical and digital sales).

He also said that 2019 was supposed to be the year when Platinum would “rise the curtains for a new stage”. Although late, there will be multiple announcements in 2020 for that matter, some to be delivered soon.

With the Tokyo Olympics coming in 2020 to Japan, the world’s eyes will be set on the country. Platinum will use the opportunity by going “all-out, to get attention from fans around the world, and bring smiles to everyone”.

Ishida also told InsideGames he is “grateful to head into yet another year with PlatinumGames” and is motivated to take on new challenges. Just like Sato, Ishida also pointed out the announcements that Platinum Games will do.

Meanwhile, the studio is working on Bayonetta 3 and Babylon Fall, the latter being scheduled to release in the Summer of 2020.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: Are you a fan of Platinum Games? What do you think that the studio is planning to announce in 2020?

Become a Patron!