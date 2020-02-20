Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal coming next week

It has been roughly nine months since Larian Studios first announced that it was creating Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve already had a cinematic teaser and we’ve heard talk of a potential 2020 release date. Now to cap off February, we are getting the first gameplay trailer.

Larian began teasing this reveal last month, letting us know to keep an eye out on the 27th of February for a new announcement. Now, we know that we’ll be getting the first gameplay reveal, with Baldur’s Gate 3 Creative Director, Swen Vincke, set to show the game off to the crowd at PAX East.

Of course, the big reveal will also be streamed, so those not attending the event will also be able to watch. The stream is taking place at 20:30 GMT on February 27th, so all you need to do is keep an eye on Larian’s YouTube channel for the stream.

To add a little extra intrigue, the gameplay announcement teaser comes with the following text: “You are burdened with a great power devouring you from within. How far down the path of darkness will you let it take you? The fate of Faerûn is on your party’s shoulders. Will you carry it to salvation, or descend with it to hell?”

KitGuru Says: The teaser text essentially confirms what we already know- this is an RPG where you’ll have freedom to be good or evil. We’ll be keeping an eye out for the gameplay reveal next week, are many of you planning on tuning in?

Become a Patron!