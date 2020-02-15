Baldur’s Gate 3 might be releasing this year

We already know that Larian Studios has some Baldur’s Gate 3 news planned for later this month, but it turns out that we may already know a little bit about what’s to come. The upcoming sequel has been touted as a launch title for PC and Stadia and while no release date has been officially announced, it looks like 2020 will be the year.

As part of Google’s latest Stadia community update, the team announced five new games coming to the streaming service. We’ve already talked about those games, but the really interesting part is a seemingly throwaway sentence in the post: “You’re already looking forward to Doom Eternal, Get Packed, Orcs Must Die! 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 and many more games coming to Stadia this year”.

So far, a 2020 release window hasn’t been officially announced for Baldur’s Gate 3, making this little tidbit from Google particularly interesting. Currently, Larian Studios is planning to announce something related to the game on the 27th of February, so perhaps a proper release window reveal is taking place.

Now while Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that Google would be in a position to know about, it is also possible that a community manager putting together the post just threw Baldur’s Gate 3 a mention as it is one of the bigger announced games coming to Stadia at launch. Right now, Larian Studios maintains the position that no release window has been officially announced, so we’ll just have to wait a couple of weeks and see if that changes.

KitGuru Says: If Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming this year, it will certainly be one of the biggest releases of the year. Are many of you looking forward to it? Will you be checking out the official announcement from Larian Studios later this month?

