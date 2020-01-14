BioShock trilogy listed for Nintendo Switch

Plenty of games have received another chance in the spotlight after coming to the Nintendo Switch and it looks like 2K Games is going to be the next publisher to try and get in on the action. This week, ratings were spotted for the BioShock trilogy on Switch, hinting at impending announcement.

At the moment, there is plenty of anticipation around an upcoming Nintendo Direct and several leaks have pointed to a few potential announcements. The Metro Redux games, Batman Arkham Origins and a few other games are all being hinted at. Now, it looks like BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite will be joining that list.

This leak was first spotted by Loot Pots and comes from Taiwan’s Game Rating board, which listed all three games for Switch separately, in addition to another listing for BioShock: The Collection, indicating that you’ll be able to pick up the games individually or in a bundle.

The timing makes sense too, as 2K Games just recently announced that the next BioShock game is in the works. Chances are, these announcements are being reserved for the next Nintendo Direct, which could happen before the end of this month.

KitGuru Says: I’ve been meaning to replay BioShock for quite some time now, so this could tempt me. Would any of you like to see BioShock come to the Nintendo Switch?

