In the wake of PlayStation’s announcement, Microsoft confirms its E3 presence

Sony once again took many people by surprise when it announced late last night that the company would not be showing its face at 2020’s E3 expo. While Microsoft’s plans for the expo were unconfirmed until now, the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, took the opportunity to officially confirm that the console manufacturer would be present at this year’s E3, positioning 2020 as “a milestone year in [the] journey for Team Xbox.”

Making the announcement on Twitter, Phil Spencer stated that “Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020”. Spencer later added, in response to a fan, that “[t]he fans are an amazing part of E3 every year for me and the team. Respecting and talking with the fans is such (sic) special part of the show each year.”

While it is unsurprising to see that Microsoft intends to attend E3 this year, especially as Sony’s absence from last year’s expo meant that a greater number of eyes were on Xbox, it is still reassuring to know that at least one of the three major console manufacturers will be making a stage presence at the show in 2020.

With Sony absent from the trade show for the second year in a row, it’ll be interesting to see what Microsoft has in store for its press conference come June, especially as 2020 serves as the year that the company will be releasing its next generation Xbox Series X. While the console has already been unveiled, there is still much more to be known about Xbox’s future throughout 2020 and beyond.

KitGuru says: Are you excited to see that Microsoft has reaffirmed its presence at E3 2020? What are you hoping to see from the company? What was the best year for E3 in your opinion? Let us know down below.

