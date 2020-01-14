ASRock launches its Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card series

A couple of weeks ago ASRock dropped specifications on its website of AMD’s new RX 5600 XT graphics cards a little earlier than expected. The company has now officially announced its Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU range which includes new Phantom Gaming and Challenger series cards.

ASRock has unveiled its new AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU series with two new cards coming from the Phantom Gaming line and one from the company’s Challenger series. The new Radeon RX 5600 XT is based on AMD’s 7nm manufacturing process with RDNA architecture and is designed to offer great 1080P gaming performance in a cost-effective package.

New additions to the ASRock Phantom Gaming range include the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card that is equipped with GPU core Game and Boost clock frequencies of 1560 MHz and up to 1620 MHz respectively, which is an increase on the stock AMD figures since this is a factory overclocked card. Alongside the D3, ASRock has launched the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC with a 1495 MHz, up to 1620 MHz Game/Boost core frequency.

ASRock has also boosted its Challenger series with the introduction of an RX 5600 XT in this range too. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC graphics card reaches Game and Boost clock speeds of 1460 MHz and up to 1620 MHz. All three new cards have 2.7 slot cooling solutions with dual and triple fan configurations to perfectly balance heat dissipation and size with performance.

Vivid ARGB lighting has been implemented in the new Phantom gaming RX 5600 XT cards that can be synchronised with Polychrome Sync equipped ASRock Phantom Gaming motherboards, for a seamless integration and appearance. All three RX 5600 XT cards have metal backplates and include ASRock’s 0dB technology, allowing the fans to completely stop spinning when GPU load and temperature is below a certain threshold. Along with ASRock Tweak software to provide real-time GPU performance tuning.

KitGuru says: New Radeon RX 5600 XT cards from ASRock offer improved Game clocks over AMD’s official specifications which may provide a few extra FPS in 1080p gaming. What do you guys think to this new range of cards from ASRock?

Become a Patron!