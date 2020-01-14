New Half-Life: Alyx screenshots leak online

We are still a few months away from the launch of Half-Life: Alyx but we are slowly learning more and more about the game. Previously, we’ve seen new gameplay footage and impressions from across multiple VR headsets and now, some new in-game screenshots have begun leaking out.

Tyler McVicker, otherwise known as Valve News Network, has been in touch with one of his sources at Valve to obtain nine never before seen screenshots from the game. This includes a look at the re-designed Combine, zombies and a few other areas.

One thing that is particularly noteworthy here is just how good everything looks. Valve has really stepped up its efforts in art and graphics, exceeding the limitations of the original Source engine.

The screenshots don’t really spoil anything other than how the game looks. It does also show us that since releasing the trailer, some parts of the game have already been tweaked. You will notice that the scene with two Combine soldiers in the apartment complex is different, with completely new models in place.

KitGuru Says: Half-Life: Alyx is still slated for a March release date so barring any possible delays, it won’t be long until we can finally get our hands on. So far though, the game is looking incredible. Are many of you looking forward to Half-Life: Alyx?

