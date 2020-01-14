Overclockers UK and Kolink debut the Big Chungus chassis

Overclockers UK has teamed up with Kolink to bring a stunning new PC case to the UK market for showing off amazing creations in spectacular fashion. The Big Chungus sets new standards in PC cases with huge space inside a tempered glass chassis, with room to install E-ATX motherboards and powerful hardware.

Both the frame and base of the Big Chungus are manufactured from high-quality aluminium for a premium appearance. Both side panels, the front panel and top lid are made from mildly tinted tempered glass, with generous intake vents located on all sides to provide excellent airflow for those power-hungry hardware PC builds.

Inside the Kolink Big Chungus chassis is space to install E-ATX motherboards, as well as room for up to two 360mm radiators. The chassis comes with a total of five pre-installed ARGB LED fans and the chassis’ ARGB lighting can be controlled by either an infrared remote or alternatively, by connecting directly to a motherboard 3-pin 5V D-RGB header.

The Big Chungus show chassis is designed to offer space for the most demanding hardware to be installed inside, there is room for graphics cards up to 335mm long and CPU coolers up to 175mm tall. Storage space is catered for too, with two 2.5/3.5-inch drive mounting locations along with a further two 2.5-inch drive only positions. Front I/O consists of one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports along with 3.5 mm audio jacks for headphone and microphone connectivity.

In addition to the Big Chungus, Kolink has also launched the Quantum mid-tower with a front panel RGB and mesh combination, space for up to 240mm radiators at the front, support for E-ATX motherboards and the installation of up to five 120mm fans is possible. The Kolink Quantum also supports installation of graphics cards up to 340mm in length and CPU coolers up to 155mm tall.

The Kolink Big Chungus is available to pre-order from Overclockers UK now, priced at £209.99. The Quantum E-ATX mid-tower is also available for pre-order at a more modest £47.99.

KitGuru says: While the Big Chungus offers a spectacular home for high-end hardware, the Quantum mid-tower chassis could provide a great cost-effective solution for building budget workstation systems with its E-ATX motherboard support. What do you guys think?

