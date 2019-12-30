AMD graphics card partner ASRock leaks Radeon RX 5600 XT specification

Rumours circulating recently that AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics cards will be coming very soon might just have turned out to be correct since AMD GPU partner ASRock accidentally leaked information and specifications of an upcoming RX 5600 XT SKU.

Just over a week ago, the guys over at VideoCardz received a tip from Reddit user _rogame that the new cards from AMD are likely to offer a 30% improvement in performance over the Radeon RX 5500 XT with leaked information appearing on the 3DMark database of a suspected Radeon RX 5600 XT SKU featuring 12 Gbps memory at 1500MHz clock speed and a 6144 MB memory capacity. The assumption was made that this will be the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT since the company has not launched a 6 GB card in years.

These rumours have been all but confirmed now with VideoCardz picking up on a leak from ASRock themselves listing a specification sheet for the Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC card, which we can now assume will be released in the very near future and includes 2304 Stream Processors just like the Radeon RX 5700 non-XT cards.

As previous rumours suggested, the Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC leaked specification does in fact, include 6 GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 12 Gbps bandwidth and a 192-bit memory bus. Also listed in the ASRock specification is the core frequency which reads 1235 MHz base, 1460 MHz boost and 1620 MHz game clock. Since this is a factory overclocked card, the game clock is likely to be the result of ASRock’s in house overlocking.

Another thing worth noting from the ASrock 5600 XT specifications is the listing that reads “2nd Gen 7nm GPU”, which further fuels rumours that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT will be based on a refined RDNA architecture from AMD Navi 2x. However, this could just be how ASRock refer to all Navi GPUs, with Vega 20 being regarded as 1st Gen 7nm, so this rumour may well turn out to be wide of the mark.

KitGuru says: Looking at the potential specification for Radeon RX 5600 XT, it seems like it’s placed much closer to the RX 5700 series and could provide a handy alternative for overlocking to compete with mid-range Nvidia cards such as the 2060 and 2060 super maybe. What do you guys think of this information and how do you expect the RX 5600 XT to stack up against Nvidia’s offerings?

Become a Patron!