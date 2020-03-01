Borderlands 3’s next DLC continues on from the end-credits teaser

Ahead of the Steam release for Borderlands 3 later this month, Gearbox has announced the next big DLC titled ‘Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock’. This is the second piece of post-launch story DLC, expanding on a teaser found at the end of the main game’s credits.

During PAX East today, Gearbox showed off the official trailer for this DLC, which you can see below:

As the title makes clear, this DLC will feature the wedding of Wainwright Jakobs and Sir Alistair Hammerlock, but as usual, there will be plenty of reason to unload some bullets along the way.

Some brief details were also shared for DLCs 3 and 4, which are due out later this year. The next DLC should be western themed, meanwhile DLC 4 will focus on “what it’s like to be inside the head of the wildest psycho”. Borderlands 3 comes to Steam on the 13th of March. The Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC is launching on the 26th of March.

KitGuru Says: I haven’t had a chance to try out Borderlands 3 for myself yet, but the post-launch story DLCs have looked pretty good so far. Have many of you been keeping up with the new Borderlands 3 content? Will you be jumping back in for the latest DLC this month?

