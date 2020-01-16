Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season One extended with more content on the way

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season of post-launch content is coming to an end, although players will have a bit more time to rank up than initially expected. Infinity Ward has announced this week that Season One is getting an extension, which also means Season Two won’t kick off for a bit longer.

The seasonal content change was initially due to take place on the 3rd of February but it will now end on the 11th of February instead. This extension is accompanied by double XP and double tier progression for battle pass ranks.

While season one is being extended unexpectedly, there won’t be a content drought. Infinity Ward has new challenges lined up that will earn players new weapons, including a Crossbow. Aside from that, there will be more remixed game modes and playlists too.

KitGuru Says: If you’ve still got some ranking up to do, then this extension gives you plenty of extra time. Are many of you still regularly playing Modern Warfare? Are you waiting for Season Two content to drop?

