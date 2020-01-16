Find out all of your gaming habits from last year, with the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up

With 2019 firmly behind us now, we can begin to look forward to all of the gaming that we plan to do in 2020. If you’re curious about what your gaming habits looked like over the course of last year however, PlayStation have now introduced its 2019 wrap-up, allowing you to see your stats from last year, including the total number of games you played, how many trophies you earned, and how many hours you sunk into different games – to name a few.

The PlayStation 2019 wrap-up will be available until the 14th of February, and will provide insight into: How many games you played over the course of the year; your top three games in terms of play time; which genre you played the most (alongside associated stats); how many hours you played in total; how often you played; your longest gaming streak; and even which day of the week you enjoyed playing on the most. Of course, no PlayStation stat tracker would be complete without listing how many trophies you earned over the course of the year.

Upon completing the wrap-up, you will receive a free dynamic theme, alongside one of seven avatars, depending on what type of gamer PlayStation thinks you are – i.e. your ‘gameplay persona’.

While it’s a shame that these detailed stat trackers are only accessible for a limited time, it’s always fun to dig deep and learn about your gaming habits, and perhaps even discover some things about yourself that you didn’t previously know. The blog post detailing how to gain access to the Wrap-Up can be found HERE.

KitGuru says: What does your Wrap-Up say about you? How many hours did you play in 2019? What was your ‘gameplay persona’? Which game did you play the most throughout the year? Let us know down below.

