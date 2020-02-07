Cyberpunk 2077 will feature plenty of handcrafted side quests

Cyberpunk 2077 may have been delayed by six months but CD Projekt Red is already using that extra time wisely by revealing new gameplay details. The studio made a name for itself as a top RPG maker with The Witcher 3, through a mix of excellent main story quests as well as meaningful side quests. With Cyberpunk 2077, side quests are getting some extra attention with 75 ‘Street Stories’.

CD Projekt Krakow studio head, John Mamais, spoke a bit about additional side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 during an interview with OnMSFT: “In Witcher 3, we did the open-world elements very late in the development process when we only had two or three people working on it or something. Now there’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests. There’s a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well.”

Expanding on what exactly street stories are, Mamais said: “They’re all custom done. There’s nothing like that that’s automatically generated. There are set templates that the guys can use but each one is customized to make them feel unique. The world’s going to be filled with that stuff. It should feel really good.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be CD Projekt Red’s most immersive game to date. With everything being hand crafted and not procedurally generated, the exploring Night City should end up being just as interesting as following the main story.

KitGuru Says: While it is a shame that Cyberpunk 2077 had to be delayed, hearing the developers talk about the game is keeping my excitement levels up. Are many of you planning on getting this game when it releases?

Become a Patron!