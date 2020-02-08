GeIL Launches EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 memory

Golden Emperor International Ltd, the company more commonly known as GeIL has announced the availability from retailers in the Americas of its new EVO SPEAR memory series, sporting the ASRock Phantom Gaming branding.

GeIL memory and ASRock have joined forces to build a strong foundation for compatibility between motherboard and memory with this new EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 memory series. The new memory has been tested under the strict conditions of the ASRock Phantom Gaming validation programme to ensure maximum performance and compatibility levels are achieved.

Thanks to this strict testing and validation process, the GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition RAM offers exceptional stability and performance. The EVO SPEAR memory series is available in a frequency ranging from 2400MHz to 3200MHz and in kits of 4GB to 32GB capacity, with voltage ratings of between 1.2v to a maximum of 1.35v.

EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition memory modules are built using a 10 layer PCB, housed under a black aluminium heat spreader to provide a stealthy looking appearance, great thermal dissipation and a low profile design means the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming RAM is ideal for small form factor gaming systems. GeIL claims the EVO SPEAR series offers the best choice for cost-effective memory in gaming, video editing and 3D animation systems.

GeIL EVO SPEAR is fully compatible with all ASRock Phantom Gaming motherboards including Intel Z390 and AMD X570/X399 platforms as well as a whole range of other AMD AM4 motherboards. A specific variant of EVO SPEAR is optimised for AMD Ryzen processors to guarantee the best compatibility and stability when used in conjunction with AM4 platforms. GeIL has also backed the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition memory with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

KitGuru says: Finding the correct memory for AMD platforms is critical for extracting the best possible performance from Ryzen powered platforms, having the confidence to know that the memory will work at a specified speed on AM4 platforms out of the box is very handy.

